Moesha has been spotted in a new video having some drinks with others believed to be her friends

The socialite indicated that she was taking alcohol even though God had told her to stop taking alcohol

According to her, she liked taking alcohol sometimes because she was "God's stubborn daughter"

Former slay-queen-turned-to-Christ, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has been spotted in a new video hanging out with some friends inside what is believed to be a restaurant.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Moesha indicated that she was taking alcohol even though God had asked her to stop taking alcohol.

She indicated that she was a stubborn child of the most high and added that "God was going to make her upset"

Moesha Boduong. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

According to her, she loved taking alcohol sometimes but she felt it was one of her shortfalls after giving her life to Christ.

She was seen in a video taking a sip from a glass and dropped it while explaining herself about why she was going against her own conviction.

She then picked up another glass of raw alcohol and took a sip before being told that it was supposed to be mixed with a soft drink.

"I am going to have alcohol and God is going to keep disturbing my life. God says I should stop taking alcohol. I am God's stubborn daughter and there is nothing he can do about it. I like to drink alcohol sometimes and I know he is going to make me upset on my way home," Moesha was heard saying in the video.

She then went on to wish her fans and followers the compliments of the season of Easter with: "Happy Easter, guys".

Source: YEN.com.gh