A new video of Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong riding and talking about God has caused a stir online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Moesha is heard saying in the Akan language that she has moved a new higher level, a way that is used in describing a slay queen.

She added that God told her he loves a slay queen, indicating that she could still go back to her former ways even after claiming to have repented.

Fans react to Moesha’s video

Clearly, Moesha’s video has not gone down well with fans on social media, and they have criticised her.

Some wondered if she has truly repented or faked everything.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

amma_sikaa: “Ow God what's happening.”

dannyways_: “She dey funfool God nipa nsuro nyame.”

sirnanakofi: “)kasa dodo .. She is talking too much. Something is not right up there …”

ffinesserr: “Gyemiii saaaa! Why are you explaining yourself to us?.”

yahyaz_artistry: “As Ghanaian we feel when one is with Christ he or she must act Kolo… Christ loves nice things and decently lived life so please it’s no wrong for Christians to look good and go places too, he said he came for the sinners so please accept a sinner who agreed to be a sinner and wants to live right,Do not make it look like Christian’s need to look kolo. My own people r too judgmental and it breaks innocent souls… let be mindful.”

yahyaz_artistry: “Her statement is not harmful and when she says God loves slay queen meaning God loves all and will make room for improvement if one decides to change.. if she says she sleeps with God meaning God is with us at all time even when we sleep please let’s read meanings positively to what one says.”

hrmcoco_: “God i thank u.”

_.prodigal.son: “We thank God for this transformation.”

moses.bineyo: “This woman never repented she just trying to play with Ghanaians Concert....Slay queen will always be a Slay queen”

jvijent2305: “Is this mental breakdown or transformation?????”

iamnharris: “Who did this to Moe kraaaa. We beg the person to leave her alone wai. Asem ben kraaa nie.”

iceberry15: “This woman has not changed biaa.”

