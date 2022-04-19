Moesha has been spotted in a new video talking about her personal relationship with God and Jesus

The former slay queen was heard saying God sent her GH₵2,000 and she was complaining that it was not enough

Moesha Boduong was recently seen in a video drinking alcohol after she claimed she had repented

Former Ghanaian socialite and brand influencer, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong, has been spotted in a new video speaking about how God sent her money.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Moesha was seen seated in what looked like her bedroom as she opened up about her finances.

According to Moesha, she wanted Jesus to send her money through her endorsement deals because she needed money to live her life.

Moesha Boduong was seen in a bubbly mood as she spoke in the video and said she need more than the supposed GH₵2,000 she received from God.

"So yes I have hit Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ better pays because charley this world we need money. He should pay me through my endorsement deals. Jesus sent me GH₵2,000. All the money that...", Moesha was heard saying in the video.

The video which was posted by blogger Sweet Maame Adwoa came with the caption:

"Jesus must pay me more, GHC2,000 can't go shopping"

Fans react to Moesha's video

Many followers of Moesha took to the comment section to react with concern over the video.

marynuerteye had this to say:

"Not sure everything is ok"

sheikh_dollarman wrote:

"She is not serious"

kofisammylomo noted:

"If you're born again doesn't mean money will rain FROM HEAVEN work with your hands and JESUS CHRIST WILL BLESS IT"

iammrsthomford also wrote:

"Where has she being posting all these"

Moesha Boduong Spotted Taking Alcohol In Video; Says She's A Stubborn Child Of God

The former slay-queen-turned-to-Christ was spotted in another video hanging out with some friends inside what looked like a restaurant.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Moesha indicated that she was taking alcohol even though God had asked her to stop taking alcohol.

Source: YEN.com.gh