Yvonne Nelson says she has not been with a man since the birth of her child, Ryn Roberts, almost 5 years ago

She says no matter how hard she tries to get close to a Ghanaian man, it does not work and she is left disappointed

Yvonne disclosed that for two years now, she has been sleeping alone; this has caused a stir among her fans

Outspoken Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has revealed that she has been sleeping alone for the past two years since the birth of her daughter, Ryn Roberts.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Yvonne lamented that Ghanaian men don’t want her, and so, no matter how she tried, she couldn’t fall in love with a Ghanaian man.

According to Yvonne, she has tried many times to get close to some men, but they would simply not show care and love as she expects and so the relationship hits the rocks.

A collage of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter. Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh/Instagram

Source: UGC

She was speaking in an interview with Kingdom FM, where she made the disclosure.

Fans react to Yvonne Nelson’s revelation

Yvonne has stirred a controversy online with her revelation. Some people say they do not believe her, while others think it is true for her to stay for two years without sleeping with a man.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

acquosua_itsme: “i thought she said someone proposed to her and refused anaa?”

gladys.kwarteng.712: “Hmm that name called celebrity is driving a lot of men away from you guys so start coming down.”

iamrukky_mumin: “I’m so disappointed at all those saying she’s lying. Even as a 23 year old when I’m supposed to crave sex more, it’s a year and half since I had sex and oh! I’ve done 2+ years before. You’re too spoilt learn to control yourselves my sisters.”

nhyira4eva_ekua: “Its soo true , especially when you have a child all your love. Attention and affection is channel on you child.”

rabbysskincare: “But is this strange. Oh my generation n edwaman. I believe her.”

adwoanana1clothingonline: “She deserve it paaaaa, she should go back for the photo graph guy errrr, mtcheuuuw.”

houseofrhodelle: “It's very possible cz I'm in her shoes. A celibate. Very easy.”

ohemaa_dorcas_: “It sounds so true.”

obaasima_sadia_the_bosslady: “I believe her.”

crys_yarty: “I trust her words.”

Source: YEN.com.gh