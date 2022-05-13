Afia Schwar Makes U-Turn Over Wontumi Offer After Delay Got Wontumi FM Job; Fans Call Her Liar

Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has made a U-turn on an earlier hint she gave that Chairman Wontumi had given her a job at Wontumi FM.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Afia claims that she never accepted any offer from Chairman Wontumi.

A collage of Chairman Wontumi, Delay, and Afia Schwar. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar @chairmanwontumi @delayghana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to her, she had only visited Wontumi in his office to officially inform him about her father’s demise and burial; nothing more, nothing less.

Afia Schwar’s comments are coming on the heels of her ‘rival’ and ‘enemy’ Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, getting a presenting job on Wontumi FM.

Delay made the bold announcement on her social media platforms that she was back on radio as a full-time host.

It is for this reason that a fan by the name Mira Diamond called Afia Schwar a liar over her U-turn:

mira.diamond1995: “Lies you can see it from her eyes.”

Afia Schwar hints at getting job at Wontumi FM

As YEN.com.gh reported earlier, Afia Schwar shared a photo with Chairman Wontumi and indicated that he had given her a job.

