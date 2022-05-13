Afia Schwar Makes U-Turn Over Wontumi Offer After Delay Got Wontumi FM Job
Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has made a U-turn on an earlier hint she gave that Chairman Wontumi had given her a job at Wontumi FM.
In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Afia claims that she never accepted any offer from Chairman Wontumi.
According to her, she had only visited Wontumi in his office to officially inform him about her father’s demise and burial; nothing more, nothing less.
Afia Schwar’s comments are coming on the heels of her ‘rival’ and ‘enemy’ Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, getting a presenting job on Wontumi FM.
Delay made the bold announcement on her social media platforms that she was back on radio as a full-time host.
It is for this reason that a fan by the name Mira Diamond called Afia Schwar a liar over her U-turn:
mira.diamond1995: “Lies you can see it from her eyes.”
Afia Schwar hints at getting job at Wontumi FM
As YEN.com.gh reported earlier, Afia Schwar shared a photo with Chairman Wontumi and indicated that he had given her a job.
