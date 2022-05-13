NPP regional chairman is in the news once again in an interview he did with Delay at his Wontumi Tv studios

Delay posted a video of the interview in a video on her Twitter page with loads of emojis and asked fans to watch out for more

The video caught the attention of many individuals as some things the chairman said had them rolling with laughter

Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has found himself in the news again, and this time around, for hilarious reasons.

In an interview with popular talk show host Deloris Frimpong Manso widely referred to as Delay, the NPP regional chairman, was asked why he has bought a Rolce Royce when there is so much hardship and hunger in the country.

Photo: Chairman Womntumi and Delay Source: Chairman Wontumi, delayghana

Wontumi replied to Delay's question and asked if she was hungry which she replied no. He further asked her to look around the studio and said it is one of the nicest studios around and that the studio has helped the public so why can't he buy a nice car for himself if he is doing good for the public?

He further went on to ask Delay a rhetorical question saying ''why do we look for money?'' Then, he listed some things money is used for:

We look for money to be happy, we look for money for daily bread and daily expenses

The part of his list that caught the attention of many and had them laughing was:

We look for money to look for woman

The chairman's list sparked a wave of funny reactions on Twitter.

NanaDubai14 Praised Wontumi's words saying:

We look for money to look for woman chairman Wontumi is the real MVP

papa_akwesi Gave him ''fans'' he said:

It’s the last sentence for me…”we look for money to look for women” Chairman mese obiaa ntumi wo

Elvee20 Could not hold back his laughter as he said:

Eiiiish Chairman blasts. We look for money to look for woman ?????

elison_elikem also said:

The end He’s right

See video below:

Chairman Wontumi Buys Rolls Royce

In a previous post by YEN.com.gh, a story about the Rolls Royce that triggered Delay's question was published. NPP guru Chairman Wontumi has acquired a brand new Rolls Royce to be added to his fleet of luxurious cars.

Wontumi showed off the new car, which is sprayed in white color and has a customized license plate in a new photo.

