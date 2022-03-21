A video showing media personalities Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah enjoying each other's company has popped up

The duo appeared to have been attending an event when they decided to record the video of themselves

Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah have shared many years of friendship and could be even referred to as sister

A new video of popular television darlings Rosemond Nana Aba Anamoah and Joyce Serwaa Amihere has warmed many hearts on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba appeared to be hugging in what looked like a room.

The duo was beaming with smiles as they posed for the camera while looking very best in beautiful outfits.

Nana Aba was heard affirming her love for Serwaa Amihere as they both smiled.

