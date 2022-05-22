Actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has released visuals from his marriage with his American-based baby mama, Maame Serwah

The pair can be seen in stunning photos and a video decked out in gorgeous Kente for their private ceremony

Scores of fans and followers have trooped to the comment section of his post to share compliments and wish them well

Kumawood actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has released visuals from his private marriage with his American-based baby mama, Maame Serwah.

In the video and photos seen by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the actor and his baby mama were garmented in rich and colourful Kente for their ceremony.

Photos of Lil Win and his wife Maame Serwah.

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and Maame Serwah tied the knot in an exclusive traditional marriage this year, with few family members and loved ones gracing the occasion.

See them below:

