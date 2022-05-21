Xorlali Plange, a recent University of Ghana, Legon graduate has shared a video of himself wearing a short female jumpsuit

He was seen happily dancing to one of Kwabena Kwabena songs along with another young man

@auxanobliss, a follower commented: "I'm always happy seeing you enjoying what you do"

A University of Ghana best graduating student who recently made waves for buying a pair of black shoes online for cost $775 (GH₵5,862) has got many talking again with another video.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @xorlaliplange had him wearing a mini lady's jumpsuit dancing to a Kwabena Kwabena song with a guy.

Xorlali in his graduation gown, dancing and posing fro the camera Photo credit: @xorlaliplange/TikTok

In the video, Xorlali wrote that ;

"I couldn't have asked for a happier working environment"

At the time of this publiaction, the post has racked up close to 19,000 views with more than 1400 likes and 42 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@chef_sylvia commented:

I love this. I remember the tension in my former workplace. You wake up and feel feel like crying leaving ur house to go and face sadness

@.tanty_ said:

Work and happiness

@ellorm_1 wrote:

wow, this is beautiful God bless you

From @maameefyashelter:

boss dnt know i like you so much how i whished i can be one of your apprentice love you boss

@emefadarling1 commented:

A happy working environment motivates me a lot

@auxanobliss said:

Am always happy seeing u enjoying wat u do I think I need to come for sewing lessons

Watch the full video linked below;

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a University of Ghana recent graduate known as Xorlali Komla sparked huge conversations online after revealing the type of shoe he wore to an award ceremony.

The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of Xorlaliplange had him sharing a video of a pair of black shoes he bought online which cost $775 (GH₵5,862).

The shoe was bought for an award ceremony he was invited to after graduating as the best student in Theatre from the university.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the brilliant young man opened up about how he handles criticisms given the way he dresses;

"A get a lot of comments but I’m confidence in myself so no comment matters. I also have a very strong support system and that keeps me going"

