Movie goddess Kafui Danku has delighted social media feeds with a photo of herself and her daughter, Baby Lorde

The actress and her little princess, who looks big and tall, posed for a picture beaming in casual outfits in the Instagram image

Fans of the actress were quick to head to the comment section of her post to gush over the mother-daughter duo

Beautiful actress Kafui Danku has posed in a photo with her adorable daughter, Baby Lorde. The pair looked charming.

In the shot uploaded on her Instagram account, seen by YEN.com.gh, the mother of two and her daughter beamed with smiles.

The actress and her little princess are seen in the pictures sporting casual outfits as they created a beautiful moment together.

Photos of Kafui Danku and her daughter Baby Lorde. Source: Kafui Danku

Several fans and followers of the star actress trooped to the comment section of her post to gush over the mother-daughter duo.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media comments

Sadiratactgh said:

''My Lovelies ❤️.''

Surfnbbum commented:

''Aww both of you look so beautiful ❤️.''

Iamchike.chike remarked:

''Amazing Souls.''

Faisalbabajallo said:

''Both look cute❤️❤️.''

Larrymohammedmohammed commented:

''Wow, ma sister and ma niece.''

Source: YEN.com.gh