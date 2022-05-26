Lil Win's ex-wife Patricia Afriyie has made more revelations about her relationship with the Kumawood actor

According to Patricia, she started dating Lil Win as a 14-year-old primary six girl and even got pregnant with him which she miscarried

Patricia who was speaking in a video interview disclosed that she got pregnant later with with their first child while she was 15 years old

Patricia Afriyie, the ex-partner of Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has recounted the genesis of her love affair with the Kumawood actor.

In an interview with Oheneba TV, Patricia who has two children with Lil Win revealed that the actor started dating her at a tender age.

According to her, she was just around 14 years old when she first met Lil Win who was an up and coming actor and a Ghana-made shoe seller.

Pregnancy for Lil Win and misscarriage at 14 years

Sharing some of their difficult times together, Patricia indicated she got pregnant for Lil Win and miscarried when she was only 14 years and still in primary school class six.

Patricia disclosed that it did not take long for her to get pregnant again which led to the delivery of their first child while she was 15.

She added that, by the time she got to JHS 3, she was pregnant with their second son who was conceived seven months after the first.

Patricia's hardships with Lil Win

Apart from the troubles with pregnancy and miscarriage at her young age, Patricia recounted that they were not able to feed well.

She narrated how the actor used to soak gari and drink as their meal for the day adding that she did not leave Lil Win at the time because she thought things were going to get better.

Watch Patricia's interview below:

Sandra Ababio destroyed my marriage - Lil Win's ex-wife

During the same interview, previously reported that Lil Win's ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie, opened up about how her relationship with the actor failed.

Patricia pointed to actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio as the cause of their breakup.

According to Patricia, Sandra was dating Lil Win on the side while she [Pat] was with him and was even sending nudes to him.

