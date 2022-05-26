Pretty actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has spoken about the recent wedding of her colleague Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win'

Ababio shared a photo of Lil Win and his wife, Maame Serwaa, at their wedding with a congratulatory message

Coming on the back of rumours that the actress dated Lil Win, some social media users have praised her for showing maturity

Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has reacted to the news of her colleague Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, getting married.

Lil Win got social media talking as he announced his wedding with his US-based baby mama, Maame Serwaa, over the weekend.

While it is not yet known when the ceremony took place, the comic actor shared loads of photos with his new wife on social media.

Sandra Ababio has reacted to Lil Win's wedding Photo source: @sandra_sarfo_ababio, @officiallilwin

Sandra Ababio congratulates Lil Win

After Lil Win shared the photos online, many social media users took to the comment section and their pages to congratulate the actor and Maame Serwaa.

Sandra Ababio who was rumoured to have dated to Lil Win is among the most notable people to have congratulated him.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ababio shared a beautiful photo of Lil Win and his wife in kente outfits. She wished them well and prayed for God to give Lil Win the strength to carry on.

"Congratulations honey @officiallilwin and our amazing sis in-law May God bless ur union and give u the strength to move on," she said.

Sandra Ababio's fans react

Sandra Ababio's congratulatory message has stirred reactions from her followers. While some joined in to congratulate Lil Win, others praised the actress for her show of maturity.

akwadaa_nyame said:

"Such is maturity….❤️."

copper_america_ said:

"Congratulation to Wezzy her wife looks so beautiful like a Diamond ❤️."

acidity_ben_bhim said:

"@sandra_sarfo_ababio, you’ve got a Lion heart."

realelementdotcom said:

"@sandra_sarfo_ababio thanks for the love ❤️ Live long big sis ."

Sandra Ababio destroyed my marriage - Lil Win's ex-wife

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Lil Win's ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie, had opened up about her failed relationship with the actor.

In her latest interview, Patricia pointed to actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio as the cause of their breakup.

According to Patricia, Sandra was dating Lil Win on the side while she [Pat] was with him and was even sending nudes to time.

