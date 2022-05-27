Star actor Kwadwo Nkansah a.k.a. Lil Win has popped up with a new video following recent claims against him by his ex-partner Patricia Afriyie

Patricia, in various interviews after the Kumawood actor got married, has described the Kumawood actor in unpalatable terms

In a subtle reply, Lil Win listed the qualities he found in his new wife and advised other women to learn to be good wives

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has broken his silence amid recent allegations from his ex-partner, Patricia Afriyie.

Patricia who has two children with Lil Win has been lambasting the actor in the past few days. Among many things, she has claimed Lil Win got her pregnant when she was only 14 years old.

Her claims have come after Lil Win got married to Maame Serwaa, a lady based in the United States.

Lil Win has spoken in a video on the qualities of a good wife Photo source: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Following Patricia's accusations, Lil Win has been spotted in a video on Instagram giving a subtle reply to his ex. While refusing to address Patricia directly, the actor pointed to some qualities Pat might have lacked.

According to Lil Win, for a man to marry any woman, she must be dedicated, respectful, and God-fearing, among other qualities.

"It is based on your dedication, respectfulness, and Godliness that a man will you and not how long you have stayed together," he said.

The actor added that people can lose what belongs to them if they do not take good care of the precious things while another person who takes good care of it will eventually become the owner.

Topping it up with general advice, Lil Win urged women to behave themselves on social media especially those who lie on other people. For him, such lies block God's blessings for them.

"My sisters, let us take it easy on social media. God will give each one of us their gift but you character can make you lose that gift. The fabrications we put on others only block our blessings."

Watch Lil Win's video below:

