Kumawood star Lil Win's ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie, has opened up about her failed relationship with the actor

In her latest interview, Patricia has pointed to actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio as the cause of their breakup

According to Patricia, Sandra was dating Lil Win on the side while she [Pat] was with him and was even sending nudes to time

Patricia Afriyie, the ex-partner of Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win', has accused actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio of destroying her relationship with the actor.

In an interview with Oheneba TV, Patricia who has two children with Lil Win, stated it was Ababio who came in between she and the actor.

According to her, Lil Win started treating her badly when he started a relationship with the actress.

Lil Win and Sandra Ababio's relationship

Lil Win and Ababio have long been rumoured to have dated. Comedian Funny Face also made mention of this when he had a 'beef' with the actor sometime ago.

Ababio had jumped to Lil Win's defence when Funny Face attacked, making people believe that they truly might be dating.

The two have, however, constantly denied the rumours saying they were only friends and work colleagues.

Lil Win's ex-wife insists he dated Sandra Ababio

But speaking in her interview, Lil Win's ex insisted that the two dated. Incensed by the mention of Ababioa's name, Patricia labelled her a witch and a homewrecker.

Pat further claimed that she once found photos of Ababio without clothes which she had to the phone of Lil Win.

She challenged the actress to avail herself to swear before the gods to prove that she had nothing to do with Lil Win.

Watch Patricia's interview below:

Lil Win marries Maame Serwaa

Patricia's allegations come after the Kumawood actor announced that he had married again.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win, released visuals from his marriage with his America-based baby mama, Maame Serwaa.

In the photos and videos, Lil Win and Serwaa could be seen decked out in gorgeous kente ensembles during their private ceremony.

Scores of fans and followers trooped to the comment section of his post to share compliments and wish them well.

