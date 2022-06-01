Chairman Wontumi Commends Delay Amidst "Feud" With Afia Schwarzenegger
- Chairman Wontumi has eulogised Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay amidst an ongoing feud with Afia Schwar
- He praised Delay for increasing the number of listeners who tune into Wontumi radio and Movement TV
- Many fans have commended and showered praises on Delay for handling the feud in a mature way
Ghanaian Business Mogul and owner of Wontumi radio and Movement TV, Chairman Wontumi, has showered praises on media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay amidst an ongoing banter initiated by Comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger.
In a sit down conversation with her new boss, Delay asked Wontumi for feedback on the performance of the station since she joined in April this year.
He confidently said that Delay has beaten the odds since she joined the media house. In his remarks, he said:
You've done so well to the extent that you've made people in the whole of Accra come down with a fever. So keep on. You've done well. Thank you so much.
He added that, due to her presence at the station, the followership and number of listeners have improved drastically. Chairman Wontumi further assured Delay that:
Now, everyone is listening to Delay on 95.9. God's hands is involved.
People react to Chairman Wontumi showering praises on Delay
iamamabarbara:
#Obiaa boa
ahouf3cassie:
It's a movement!!! Stronger than Apatai
chrisnunies_gh:
Senior presenter 1 ❤️❤️❤️
mhz_nhaa_khute:
Presenters nyinaaaa nka d3m
overniteceleb21:
This is what you call a role model ❤️ team delay
bbn_season_7_:
Shade mu pro max
tundraofage:
Onyame NSA wom ampa. 3na obiaaa nsu boaaaa
Afia Schwarzenegger Jabs Delay, Calls Her Useless And Barren
Zion Pata: Zionfelix and Patapaa's wife spotted having a good time together, Fans worry about Patapaa
Ghanaian Media Personality and Actress, Afia Schwarzenegger has taken a swipe at the host of The Delay Show, Delay Frimpong Manso.
In an Instagram post shared on Afia's page, she tagged Delay as barren and useless in society.
She called out Delay for being a 47 year old woman with no man and no children of her own.
I don't hate on a barren at 47,1 PRAY for them. Nature is already dealing with you anaa u can't see, sorry your life is delayed!!!WAWE P)T)).... Abrabo mu F9
