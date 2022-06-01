Patapaa's wife, Liha Miller has been spotted with popular Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix amidst divorce rumours circulating the media

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Zionfelix shared that he only paid Liha Miller a visit in Germany, where she hails from

Fans have shared mixed reactions. While some believe Zionfelix is on a trip to interview her, others also warn him not to make any advances towards her

Patapaa's wife, Liha Miller has been spotted with popular Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix amidst divorce rumours concerning herself and husband Patapaa making rounds in the media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Zionfelix's Instagram page, the two were seen having a good time in Germany, where Liha Miller hails from.

The two were seen in a car together with the 'One Corner' hitmaker's wife seated in the driver's seat while Zionfelix was seated in the passenger's seat next to hers. The two seemed to be enjoying their car ride as Liha Miller sped off in her red convertible car.

It's not certain where they were headed. However, in the caption he said he travelled from Frankfurt to Köln to meet Patapaa's wife.

From Frankfurt to Köln just to meet @lihamiller

Liha Miller, upon seeing the post commented:

One Love My Brother ❤️

In another post shared on Zionfelix's Instagram page, Liha Miller assured Zionfelix she would make him feel at home with some Fufu and light soup. Looks like the German native has learnt how to prepare some Ghanaian meals since she tied the knot with Patapaa.

Yes My Brother, I Will Let You Feel A Little Ghana Vibes Here In Germany #FufuWithLightSoup

The video has stirred mixed reactions from people

ameyaw112:

So is is true? @zionfelixdotcom

amma_sikaa:

Don't do the do oo...do ur interview and come home peaceful

kwikurichie:

King Solomon be careful with her oo cus we the patopa soldier are tracking you

baakofresh_tv:

People can talk oo but I see her wearing her wedding ring now

roll_majexty:

ZION PATA

queen.kalisa:

But she still has her ring on ?

nibanakana:

Is she still married to our One corner King?

jorge.wise:

Is that queenpeezy?

_akua.starlyt.bb:

Wow you guys look amazing together

iam.adwoa_sika_papabi:

Abeg don't go and impregnate Patapa's wife Oo na wo di33 woa

Pataapa And His 'Obroni' Wife Liha Miller Reportedly Break Up After Having A Child

Patapaa and Liha who got married on January 2, 2021, are reported to have broken up a few months ago.

Reports surfaced on social media that Patapaa and Liha who is a Turkish woman living in Germany had divorced.

But according to Adomonline, the father of Patapaa, Kwesi Amoah, has confirmed that the couple's marriage has hit a rough patch. Mr Amoah, however, has denied the reports of divorce.

Patapaa's father is said to have stated even though the musician and Liha have separated, they have not gone to court to legally end the marriage it cannot be said that his son is no longer married to Miller.

Patapaa and Liha's marriage

Patapaa and Liha Miller got married after meeting at one of the star's concerts in Europe after dating for some time.

Their wedding, done in the Ghanaian style, was held at Agona Swedru, the hometown of 'One Corner' hitmaker, Patapaa. It was in two folds, a traditional marriage ceremony and a white wedding.

As reported by YEN.com.gh at the time, the two first had a traditional wedding where Liha dressed in kente like a queen.

