Award-winning media personality Delay, known in private life as Deloris Frimpong Manso, has gone emotional in a new video.

Delay, who has always been known as a strong-minded woman, broke down in tears as she appeared on Wontumi FM to host the drivetime show on Friday, June 3.

The Delay Show host lamented about how some people she picked up and helped to become somebody pay him back with bad deeds.

In the video which has since been reshared on various Instagram pages, Delay is seen sitting behind the console in the station's studio.

After talking about how people have betrayed her and are even wishing for her downfall, she stated that she had not done anything but her only offence is that she decided to help others.

She then shouted "I've kept quiet for too long I'm tired" before she started sobbing and tried to wipe her tears.

