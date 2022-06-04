Damien Peter Agyemang, the son of celebrated actress Jackie Appiah, has popped up with new fashionista photos on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The photos shared on Damien's Instagram page show him dripping in black as he stepped out recently.

In the first of three photos, Damien who wore a black shirt over is seen wearing a black shirt over a pair of black trousers with black sunglasses to match. He sat behind a table at a location which looked like a restaurant.

Jackie Appiah's son stepped out in style Photo source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

In the second photo, Damien gave a more up-close look showing the details of his haircut. He held a glass which was partially filled with what looked like red wine and took a sip.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The third photo showed a part of Damien's face as he held his iPhone to take a selfie.

Apart from showing his haircut, dress, and phone, one other noticeable thing in the photos was Damien's fashion accessory, an earring. He rocked a big earring. A look at the earring in the second photo shows it is made in the form of a crucifix.

Damien's followers praise him

The photos of Damien have been warmly received by his followers. Many priased the teenager's looks in the photos

boatema.a.a said:

"Wow!!."

ybnfawaz said:

badguy

anksss10

"Too hard."

gi.nell

"You look so good man."

asakia.og said:

"Am I the only one who thinks he looks like Lil Nas from the side ."

sean.walter_ said:

"You dey come take all the girls."

Source: YEN.com.gh