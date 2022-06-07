Radio presenter Blakk Rasta has stated that Ghanaians have muted the careers of the young artistes

He attributed this claim to the 'unnecessary hype' that Ghanaians give upcoming talents who break onto the music scene

The reggae star stated that Kizz Daniel and Tekno's 'Buga' song has replaced Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' as fans' favourite

Ace broadcast journalist Blakk Rasta has accused Ghanaians of pushing the infantile careers of budding Ghanaian musicians Gyakie and Black Sherif into the background.

Blakk Rasta argued that these up-and-coming talents were shoved into the limelight too early, thus it is no surprise that they are quickly fading out of the music scene.

The reggae artiste and presenter made this assertion in an interview with Attractive Mustapha.

Blakk Rasta (L) says Ghanaians overhyped Gyakie and Black Sherif (R) Image Source: Twitter/@Gyakie_; @blacksherif_;@Blakkrasta

He stated that Ghanaians do not give aspiring musicians the opportunity to grow before likening them to well-established artistes.

Look at Gyakie. When Gyakie came out, I said to myself so are Ghanaians not going to give a certain room for the artiste to mature musically? Where is Gyakie right now? They have buried Gyakie. Look at the hype they gave Gyakie.

He added that it takes time to build a music career and that the untimely hyping of young talents in the music industry is what killed off the dominance of Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller'.

You can’t come within 2 years and be floundering. I like Gyakie. I’m talking about the attitude of [Ghanaians]. It does not mean Gyakie is not good. Ghanaians force the fruits to ripe. They just compare these unripe fruits to legendary fruits. Kwaku The Traveller came out recently. I said [oh Ghana] I wish they will give this brethren time to mature and come out properly.

Blakk Rasta explained that 'Kwaku The Traveller' has been quickly replaced with Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' because of the hypocritical nature of Ghanaians. He bemoaned the 'sudden fading out' of the song because he felt the attention it gained across the globe is gargantuan, compared to 'Buga'.

A song came from Nigeria, Buga, [which] has all of a sudden buried Kwaku The Traveller. It shouldn’t be like that. Kwaku The Traveller came out before Buga and all of a sudden, everybody is moving towards Buga. Where Kwaku The Traveller went, Buga will never attempt to go there.

