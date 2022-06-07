Musician and businessman Criss Waddle has revealed that his online banter with fellow rapper Medikal was premeditated

The 'beef' with Medikal was to promote Waddle's latest single with dancehall star Stonebwoy

Criss Waddle and Medikal engaged in a squabble over a clash in the release dates of their latest singles

AMG boss and rapper Criss Waddle has confessed that the quarrel between himself and Medikal was a prank aimed at hyping the former's latest single with Stonebwoy.

According to the 'Azonto Ghost' hitmaker, there can never be bad blood between Medikal and him due to the relationship they have. He made this disclosure in an interview with Sammy Forson on Hitz FM.

We had talked about publicity stunts. We can never have an issue. We talk more than a million times in a month. There is no way we can have an issue. Anything that comes up can be solved. I understand what he is doing. He has his free space to do so. How can there be an issue?

Waddle added that they had discussed and schemed everything together but Medikal seemed to delay in executing his role in the hoax. This, he said, made him change the plans, although he explained the new development to Medikal.

It was going to be a different thing altogether. Those tweets were supposed to come at a time [that] I posted the picture but I think he slept so I had changed my mind but he didn't know.

Criss Waddle defended this 'beef' with Medikal by arguing that even famous American rappers pay other artistes to 'beef them.'

Ghanaian rappers AMG Medikal and Criss Waddle recently caused a stir on Twitter when the two had a fallout over the release date of their latest singles. Medikal tweeted about his latest song, 'Letter To My Ex' which coincided with the release of Criss Waddle's song with Stonebwoy, 'Take Me Back'.

Criss Waddle Rains Praises On Medikal

