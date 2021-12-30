Popular Ghanaian radio presenter, Blakk Rasta, has resigned from Zylofon FM and he has announced this

After four years, Blakk Rasta says it was time for him to pursue other interests and so he has to say goodbye to his employers and listeners

He has worked at Zylofo FM for four years, and has not received salary since the first six months he joined the company

Blakk Rasta boasted about taking home a salary of 10,000 cedis and a brand new car when he joined the company but his woes started after Menzgold collapsed

Ace Ghanaian broadcaster, Blakk Rasta, has finally taken a bow from Zylofon FM after over three years of working without pay.

He has announced his exit from the station in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram and said his fans will not hear from him again.

In the video, Blakk Rasta thanked the embattled CEO of Zylofon FM, Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM1, as well as Sammy Flex, for making his coming to Zylofon possible.

He added, however, that it was time for him to move on to pursue other interests, therefore, Friday, 31 December 2021, would be his last day with the station.

Fans react to Blakk Rasta’s announcement

Blakk Rasta’s announcement has triggered mixed reactions from fans. It seems some are happy while others are sad and yet some indifferent.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

From 10,000 cedis to 0 salary

In 2017, Blakk Rasta joined Zylofo FM, a subsidiary of Menzgold Company Limited owned by the embattled businessman NAM1.

This was after a brawl with his former employer, Multimedia Group, that led to his resignation.

When he finally got the Zylofon job, Blakk Rasta boasted about being paid 10,000 cedis as salary, plus other benefits, including a brand new car that was registered in his name.

However, his sweet days soon passed after NAM1's gold dealership firm, Menzgold, was shut down for alleged fraudulent activities.

Since then, Blakk Rasta has not received any salary again and has finally taken the decision to resign.

