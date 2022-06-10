Ghanaian actor and politician and his wife, Gifty Dumelo, have a daughter together, YEN.com.gh has learnt. The baby girl was born a year ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

John Dumelo took to social media to unveil the girl who is his second child with Gifty on Friday, June 10, 2022. According to Dumelo, the girl has turned one year old today.

The video showed the actor braiding the hair of the little girl. Dumelo's son, John Jnr also help with the braiding of his sister's hair.

John Dumelo has announced he has daughter

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh