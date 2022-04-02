Actress Shugatiti is burying her late father today, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Ahafo Mim in the Ahafo Region of Ghana

The famous socialite announced the passing of her father, Eric Frimpong Manso, on Saturday, December 18, 2021

A video of Shugatiti shedding uncontrollable tears at the burial service has emerged on social media

Actress Shugatiti, real name Abena Serwaa Frimpong, is laying to rest her late father, Eric Frimpong Manso, at Ahafo Mim in the Ahafo Region of Ghana.

The Ghanaian socialite announced her father's passing on Saturday, December 18, 2021, on Instagram.

''Oh daddy, why so soon,'' she shared with a photo of her late father. She did not make public the cause death.

Ongoing pre-internment service

The pre-burial service for the late Eric Frimpong Manso is underway at Ahafo Mim today, April 2, 2022.

Shugatiti has been spotted shedding uncontrollable tears at the burial service.

Source: YEN.com.gh