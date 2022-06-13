Fetish priestess turned preacher Evangelist Mama Pat, formerly known as Nana Agradaa, has angrily blasted Mona Gucci for allowing some people to criticise her

Mona Gucci's last show on Onua TV had her panellists seriously criticising Agradaa as they discussed issues concerning her marriage

However, Agradaa thinks Mona Gucci should not have allowed that on her show because she has benefitted from her money in the form of rent payment

Repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Mama Pat, has hit hard at Onua TV presenter Mona Gucci.

In a video on social media, Agradaa has described Mona Gucci as an ingrate who got the mind to badmouth her on TV even after benefitting from her largesse.

Mona Gucci recently hosted an episode of her show, Bribi Gyegye Wo, with issues about Agradaa and her marriage as part of the topics for discussion.

The panellists on the show did not spare Agradaa as they took her to the cleaners during the discussion with minor commentary from Mona Gucci.

But according to Agradaa, Mona Gucci should be the last person to allow people to blast her on a television programme. For her, it was a wrong move on the part of Mona Gucci because she (Agradaa) had paid her rent before.

To prove her claim of paying Mona Gucci's rent, Agradaa played a series of audio in which the Onua TV presenter was heard begging for her rent to be paid.

In the audio which has emerged on Instagram, it was heard that Mona Gucci was living in a two-bedroom apartment which went for GHC1,200 a month bringing her one-year advance to GHC14,400. She also claimed to owe some arrears which brought the total to GHC18, 200.

Agradaa claimed to have helped Mona Gucci with the money and thus wondered why such a person would turn around to make people blast her.

"If they say my money is fraudulent, then tell them you have also benefited from that fraud money," an angry Agradaa said.

