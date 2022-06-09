Hiplife artiste Mzbel has posted a video of herself imitating Afia Schwarzenegger's recent 'cursing' spree

Mzbel shared the video on her social media handles as an indirect jab at the former TV and radio show host

Afia Schwarzenegger posted a video of herself raining curses on NPP's Ashanti regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has taken to social media to troll 'queen of beefs' Afia Schwarzenegger.

The hiplife musician shared a video of herself on Facebook and Instagram, in which she held a bottle of Schnapp and a calabash of eggs in her hands.

Mzbel (L) posted a video that subtly jabbed Afia Schwar (R) @GoddessMzbeL@schwarAfia

Source: Facebook

The audio of her voice supposedly playing in the background meant that she was brooding over the reason behind the ineffectiveness of her curses.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaians who have been keenly following the Afia Schwar-Wontumi saga can clearly see that Mzbel is cunningly making fun of her.

Her fans did not have to think twice about the motive behind the video, since the message was as clear as daylight.

Mzbel's Fans React To Her Funny Video Taunting Afia Schwar

Baaba Ampong wrote:

Shade shade shade

Boutrous Andy jokingly said:

This shade you are throwing nu, be careful the infamous fufufuunu doesn't come against you again oo. Yoooo

Spendilorm Dziwornu added:

If you know you know, please be careful pls mummy. You know we love you plz

ClassPee Della Russell had this to say:

Shading in a low key

Afia Schwar Curses Chairman Wontumi, Maurice Ampaw For Denying Sleeping With Her

Afia Schwarzenegger has taken her battle with Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw to the spiritual realm by cursing the duo using the Antoa and Ayanta deities.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Schwar invoked the curse with a bottle of Schnapp and eggs insisting that if her claim was false, her life should be cut short and that Wontumi and Ampaw should face the same fate if her claim was valid.

Chairman Wontumi To Sue Afia Schwarzenegger: Lawyer Maurice Ampaw Reveals

Lawyer and media personality, Maurice Ampaw has disclosed that Chairman Wontumi's camp would take legal action against Comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger.

On a show on Wontumi TV, owned by Chairman Wontumi, Mr Ampaw said that paper works were being filed at the court.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh