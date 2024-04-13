Lawyer and socialite Sandra Ankobiah has enrolled at Harvard University's Kennedy Business School for studies

Ankobiah announced the news of her enrolment by sharing photos of some of her moments on campus

The photos shared on her Instagram page gathered warm reactions from her followers who were impressed by her feat

Ghanaian lawyer and socialite Sandra Ankobiah has gone back to school to study. She is currently studying at Harvard University in the US.

Sandra Ankobiah shared photos showing her pursuing studies at Harvard's Kennedy Business School.

Sandra Ankobiah is studying at Harvard's Kennedy Business School Photo source: @sandraankobiah

Source: Instagram

The photos showed Ankobiah in different scenes on the Harvard campus. Some showed her in class with others, and some showed her posing with the statue of John Harvard.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the celebrity lawyer emphasised the importance of education and how it is a good investment.

"Life lately… Never stop learning. The best investment you can give yourself is education. The more you learn, the more you can do. #HarvardKennedySchool2024 #HKS," she said.

Ghanaians hails Sandra Ankobiah

The photos have sparked reactions from the lawyer's followers. Many were impressed by Ankobiah's feat and showered praises on her.

lydiaforson said:

Pregnant with knowledge! We Stan you mama

heiressjacinta said:

Everybody coman see the pregnancy oh she has finally given birth. The child’s name is Harvard Kennedy

villas_boaz said:

My brilliant lawyer love you queen. Don’t mind those unemployed people on the media . Keep winning

belindadzattah said:

I’m coming to visit you in school this weekend ❤️ .. congratulations sandy

aj_baeby said:

This is the most beautiful thing I’ve seen on this network today much respect

bella_beads24 said:

Sandra going to school is not putting pressure on some young girls but Sandra dressing/lifestyle mom is pressuring you guys

Sandra Ankobiah and others slay at Women Of Valour launch

Meanwhile, Sandra Ankobiah and her friends stole the spotlight at the official launch of Women Of Valour at Nsuomnam Restaurant.

The high-profile event was attended by female ambassadors, top female CEOs, and female celebrities, among others.

Some social media users have congratulated Nana Aba Anamoah on a successful launch ahead of the main event in March 2024.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh