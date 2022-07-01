A video of a beautiful teacher dancing with her female students in school has elicited lovely thoughts from netizens

The secondary school teacher in trousers performed a choreography-like dance with the students she tagged as intelligent

Netizens have hailed the lady for her demonstrated passion on the job and her teacher-student relationship that was evident in the clip

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A female teacher has demonstrated that one can be a respected teacher and still be fun-loving in school.

The social media savvy lady who dubbed herself an 'unserious teacher' shared on TikTok via her handle @Blaq_dehbee a lovely clip of her dancing with her 'intelligent' female students.

The female teacher danced with her students in school. Photo Credit: TikTok/@Blaq_dehbee

Source: UGC

The teacher in trousers stood before them like the dance lead as they all copied the same steps as in a choreography.

Some students who watched them from the school balcony could be seen trying to also copy their moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some male students also stood on a balcony on the ground floor as they joined the ladies in their dance showcase.

The teacher whose name wasn't disclosed said she teaches economics, government and Christian Religious Studies (CRS).

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

Social media users were full of praises for the lady.

midpersonator said:

"You can imagine your parents scrolling and seeing you dancing when you’re meant to be reading in school ."

Starlet said:

"What subject do you teach exactly? cause you can't be the maths, English, chemistry and physics teacher. they're never fun.."

TT_laryomi said:

"It seems you're the daughter to the owner of the school. or are you the music teacher? because before you can try this, you must be either of the two."

user5874086979691 said:

"Am sure is ur mum that own the skul but u such a vib omo if u leave this skul the way student will cry ba."

Tee4Tiara said:

"Today's class is going to be madt ooo. They will so listen with their heart!"

Pretty teacher dances 'silently' during school assembly

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a pretty teacher had danced 'silently' during her school's assembly.

In the clip, the lady stood at the far side of the assembly ground as she stole some moves. In between her performance, she checked if anybody was watching her.

Some of her students who saw her lost their attention on the assembly as they discussed among themselves.

After every dance move, the young teacher would turn to her students and return with a smiling face when looking at the camera.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng