Political Journalist Bridget Otoo has called out employers who refuse to pay their employees but demand them to stay committed to the company.

She charged employees who work in the media space in the country to never tolerate any form of abuse from their employers or bosses who threaten to take them off-air for airing out their grievances.

Bridget Otoo. Photo Source: @bridget_otoo

Source: Instagram

The opinionated Journalist slammed heartless bosses who tend not to pay their employees but flaunt their lavish lifestyle on social media.

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, Bridget Otoo launched a campaign against bosses of media houses in the country who go months without paying salaries of their staff.

Taking to Twitter to share her views, she noted that employees who go 3 months or even up to 11 months without pay are extremely loyal staff of the company.

The broadcaster at Metro TV called on bosses to refrain from abusing their workers by hiding behind loyalty and to pay them.

"They have families. How do you expect them to feed when their bosses are lavishly flaunting their wealth?" she quizzed.

Her frustration comes at the back of reports which revealed that the management of Excellence in Broadcasting Network (EIB) has directed some staff who were involved in a protest over unpaid salaries to stay off-air.

Bridget Otoo lamented about how some bosses try to silence their workers with threats by taking them off-air. She said,

"Some of you see television and being on air as the ultimate dream that’s why you take so much abuse from your bosses! Small thing then these immature, emotional bosses will say “I’ve taken you off air” you won’t pay your staff when they agitate then you “punish” them by taking them off! But you will sit a government representative down and ask them why Teachers are striking? Why they won’t increase pay? when you are doing same if not worse at your station? Such disgusting behaviour!"

The award-winning journalist said that she is saddened by how some people who have worked in the media space before tend to become abusers themselves when they get the chance to own their own media firm.

She then urged media houses to improve.

"Let’s do better," she said.

