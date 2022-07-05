Ghanaian movie director, Sammy Rasta, has revealed that there have been endorsement deals worth thousands of dollars that Jackie Appiah has rejected

Making some revelations in an interview, he said that the actress rejected a deal worth GH₵40k which only required her to post three flyers on her Instagram page

He noted that Jackie Appiah's mansion indicates that the Ghanaian movie industry is a lucrative one and thus would attract investors

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian movie director, Sammy Rasta, has disclosed that renowned actress Jackie Appiah rejected an endorsement deal that was worth GH₵40,000.

The content of the deal required her to post three flyers of the brand on her official Instagram page for that amount.

Jackie Appiah. Photo Source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Sharing the incident on Power FM, he revealed that he personally offered Jackie Appiah an endorsement deal worth thousands of dollars which she rejected. He added that the amount that was offered her could have been someone's earnings from brand deals for a whole year.

“My big man wanted Jackie to post three flyers on her Instagram. Not even with her face. Three posts on her Instagram for three weeks. It couldn’t meet her brand. 5000 dollars for three weeks. She did not accept. I know someone who has accepted a contract that is worth the amount Jackie rejected.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He commended Jackie Appiah for building such a firm brand, and he advised young women not to be deceived that going under the sheets with someone in the movie industry would guarantee success.

“Rebranding yourself is very important. Let’s celebrate her. She is one of our own. We should be happy that someone who has worked in the creative industry can achieve what she has achieved.

Speaking on Jackie Appiah's luxurious mansion, Sammy Rasta said that achieving this huge milestone in her life would push investors to realise that the creative space in Ghana is lucrative

But if we make it seem Jackie Appiah cannot afford to build this house then which investor will invest in our industry?”

Arnold Baidoo Says Questioning The Source Of Wealth Of Jackie Appiah Is An Insult

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Baidoo, has opined that it is very disturbing to have people question Jackie Appiah's source of wealth.

According to him, it is grave disrespect to the creative industry for people to question how celebrities who have been in the industry for decades accumulate their wealth.

Speaking as a guest of the hit entertainment show, United Showbiz on UTV, he noted that Jackie Appiah has been in the industry for decades and thus is recognised across the globe, especially in Nigeria.

He further emphasised that Jackie Appiah is very popular in Nigeria, and he acknowledged that the movie industry in Nigeria is one of the biggest movie industries in Africa. He added that the movie industry in Nigeria pays well, and Jackie would have garnered a lot of money from that end over the years in order to afford such a luxurious mansion.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh