A sad video of some disabled women who live and bathe on the streets has circulated on social media

The individual who shared the video said they questioned the ladies on why they were taking showers on the streets. The women said it was their only alternative

A lot of handicapped people in Ghana live in a deplorable state and have no one to care for them. Many of them are homeless due to neglect

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The social media page @hyperlinkafrica shared a sad video of some disabled women they met whiles walking the streets of Accra.

@hyperlinkafrica said they saw the ladies bathing at a bus stop and were taken aback as they wondered why people would bathe on the streets.

Photo: Two disabled women at bus stop Source: @hyperlinkafrica, gettyimages

Source: UGC

The women made a small shed out of black polythene to prevent themselves from being seen. According to @hyperlinkafrica, when the women were done taking a shower, they asked why they were showering out in the open.

They mentioned that the ladies remarked they had no option as bathing there was their only alternative. @hyperlinkafrica expressed surprise in their tweet as they shared the video, wondering why such a thing should be happening.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Plight Of The Disabled In Ghana

According to Ghana Statistical Service, over 700,000 individuals in Ghana live with disability, and many disabled people have been neglected and left to fend for themselves.

Most end up on the streets as they have nowhere to go, resulting in begging as a means of survival. In addition, because of their limited abilities, numerous disabled people are robbed of the chance to get an education.

Limited accessibility in most public places makes it difficult for them to partake in essential social activities.

To make their plight worse, the condition attracts a lot of stigma from folks as some sects of Ghanaians have superstition-backed reservations for people living with disability.

This leads to neglect and abuse. The government and individuals have set up organisations to help disabled people over the years, but their plight continues to persist.

Ghanaian Headmistress Laments About Her Yearly Salary Being Less Than Ghc50k After Teaching For 28 Years

In other news, An elderly Ghanaian woman has recently shared how much she earns every month from her role as headmistress of a school.

The mother of three, who earns Ghc950 monthly, revealed that she relies on loans to meet the basic needs of herself and her kids.

She also stated that she would wholeheartedly accept an opportunity to migrate abroad in hopes of getting better opportunities.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh