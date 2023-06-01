Disc jockey DJ Vyrsuky has explained that he has not performed for dancehall artiste Shatta Wale due to his busy schedules

He said that he is an ardent fan of the musician and would always support his career

Being a disc jockey for Kuami Eugene, KiDi, and other's DJ Vyrusky said it is difficult to get time to work for all other artistes

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Vyrusky said he has no bad relationship with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, known privately as Charles Nii Armah.

DJ Vyrusky explains his reasons for not working with Shatta Photo credit: @shattawalenima @djvyrusky

Source: Instagram

After teaming up with Shatta to release some bangers, he has explained his reason for not working for the artiste, who he claims he will never stop supporting.

In an interview with Sika Osei, the disc jockey said that the successful singer and award-winning artiste is one of the musicians in Ghana whose talent he strongly believes in.

DJ Vyrusky said that Shatta Wale's performance at Accra Sports Stadium some years ago sparked his interest in him, making him a strong fan ever since.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Sika Osei asked Vyrusky, saying:

Why are you not playing for Shatta Wale anymore? I know he can afford you. Why have you stopped playing for him?

DJ Vyrusky answered her, saying:

"Who said I have stopped playing for Shatta? One thing about SM is that "for life is for life". Before I started playing for Shatta Wale, I was a believer in Shatta Wale. The first day I saw Charles Nii Armah Mensah perform at the stadium, I wasn't working with him then, but I got goosebumps.

I was like, who is this guy? So, I have never stopped believing in him or the brand Shatta Wale. Sometimes you know I work for KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Lynx and others. So even if I don't play for Shatta, I am still with SM".

Watch the video of DJ Vyrusky talking about Shatta Wale below:

Beyonce performs her Already song and avoids Shatta Wale's verse

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Beyoncé's performance of "Already," a song with Shatta Wale, in a video, has drawn a lot of comments on social media.

Many Ghanaians believed that Beyonce had Shatta Wale's verse cut out on purpose because it was not included in the performance.

Many believed the verse was insufficient, while others believed it was a major victory for the singer of the song "On God.".

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh