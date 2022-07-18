Camidoh performed at the Party In The Park Show in the UK and brought on stage the two TikTokers that made his 'Sugarcane' song popular

The young ladies had lots of fun on stage as they did the routine dance they created for the hit song

4ladycapri shared the video of them on stage with Camidoh, and folks were excited for the ladies and dropped congratulatory messages

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Camidoh recently performed at the Party In The Park show in the UK and thrilled a huge crowd as he performed his popular 'Sugarcane' song alongside the two TikTokers that made the song popular.

The two young ladies who were excited to feature alongside the Ghanaian star did their routine dance to the song.

Camidoh Performing with TikTokers Source: 9bevhillsx, camidoh

Source: UGC

Their seamless coordination excited folks who were happy Camidoh gave them their well-deserved recognition as 'Sugarcane' blew up with the help of the TikTokers.

The two sisters, 4ladycapri and 9bevhillsx, made an addictive viral dance routine for the song, and many folks jumped on the wave.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The two sisters could not hide their excitement when Camidoh brought them on stage. Folks were happy for them and gave Camidoh props for giving the two sisters their flowers.

Social Media Reactions

Duke was excited for the sister as she said:

This is how artists should acknowledge dc. Because dc is what help the songs pop and go viral

moraa___ also reacted:

GIRL WHAAAT!! you made this song even more addicting so happy for you!!

emmacarr86 wrote:

I thought I saw Kelly dancing

midenaike said:

This is why I love tiktok. BIG UP YOU TWO

H mentioned:

Aww I’m so happy for you guys

Social Media Influencer Celebrates Buying Her 1st Car, Loyal Followers Send Her and New Whip Trending

In other news, gorgeous, social media influencer ZeeXOnline just bought herself her very first car and is buzzing.

ZeeXOnline took to her various social media platforms to show off her new baby and to thank God for making it possible.

Fans, friends, and fam flooded the comments with a lot of amazing messages wishing ZeeXOnline many safe adventures.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh