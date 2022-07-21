Elder sister of Kojo Jones, Penelope M. Jones-Mensah, celebrated her 50th birthday on July 21, 2022, in grand style

To celebrate her special day, she was clad in gold. Her golden dress and the golden setting were a reflection of the theme for the day

Many celebrate the ever-gorgeous Penelope M. Jones-Mensah with heartwarming birthday messages

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mother, ️Lawyer and ️Social Entrepreneur, Penelope M. Jones-Mensah, celebrated her birthday on July 21, and she did so in a ravishing way.

Ms Jones-Mensah, who also doubles as the elder sister of Kojo Jones shared a dazzling photo to mark her 50th.

Penelope M. Jones-Mensah. Photo Source: @princess_penelopejonesmensah

Source: Instagram

The theme for the birthday this year was 'Penelope's Golden Birthday' and this was evident in her birthday shoot.

In the photos, she was clad in a golden gown that dropped to the floor. The outfit was a corset dress that cinched her waist. She held a customised black champagne glass with a customised golden ace symbol inscribed on it in her right hand as she struck a captivating pose for the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

To toast the birthday girl's special day, there was a golden champagne bucket also with a customised black ace symbol inscribed on it, with a large golden bottle placed right beside it.

In another post to celebrate her 50th birthday, she wore a black gown with a long black feathery trail.

She wore elegant heels as she twirled and run in her dress like a princess running to her prince charming.

Many celebrate Penelope M. Jones-Mensah on her birthday

whitofmiracles said:

H.E.R., WOMAN, PHENOMENAL SO, happy blessed birthday sis ,my the lines fall for you in pleasant places

claudialumor commented:

Hbd gorgeous ❤️ you are loved

kultured_woman said:

Happy Birthday Ma'am, you are so gorgeous.. I pray God's blessings upon your life... May your new season be great

ofosuhemaa_herbal_shop said:

happy birthday Beautiful , God Bless You Abundantly

nenekojod commented:

Happy birthday to you Ms. Mensah .May this new chapter be filled with mindblowing testimonies. God bless and keep you❤️

_asibi_d said:

God is indeed faithful. Happy birthday Princess.❤️

harrizzleb commented:

Happy birthday my lady. Wishing you God's protection and more manifestation of His grace in your new year. Have a blast

From acting to slaying: How Nana Akua Addo became Africa's fashion goddess

When it comes to Ghanaian fashion, a few names would always make a statement on the list. One name that seems to always make a mark is none other than German-born Ghanaian fashion icon, Nana Akua Addo.

Her outfits always make the headlines, and she always makes an impeccable statement when she steps on the red carpet or shows up to either events or interviews.

Her journey from 'failing' at being an actress and film producer to being a global fashion icon. This is the untold story of Nana Akua Addo.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh