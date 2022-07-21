Akua GMB, 2011 TV3 GMB winner, has flaunted her luxurious home and expensive set of cars in an enthralling video

The beauty queen, who has been in the news in the past few weeks due to her feud with presenter Aj Poundz, seemed unbothered about speculations in the media

The video of the former beauty queen's edifice went viral on social media and has stirred mixed reactions from folks

Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, popularly known as Akua GMB, has shared a video that has caused a stir online.

In the video, the former beauty queen showed off her luxurious mansion and fleet of cars.

Akua GMB flaunting house

Source: UGC

Akua looked beautifully dressed as she walked out of her grand home. She got to the compound and had a fleet of cars to choose from, but she chose a Land Cruiser and sat in it.

The pretty lady looked unbothered despite her issues with media personality Aj Poundz. The footage stirred reactions from netizens, with many happy to see her live a life of luxury, while others were surprised to see her properties.

Social Media Reactions

abenadufiekwarteng was impressed as she said:

love this lady so mch...Akua, u r really a blessing...mae God continue to bless you for us. Amen!!

MC'Kitchen also wrote:

. thanks for always inspiring me. Atanfo ny3 nyame

ser1448671088258

you are looking good

maame Smile was impressed by Akua's looks:

Owoahene papa bi

Abenasika also reacted:

my favourite woman

Ahbenapee also said:

classs with beauty

user7338059354288 was surprised to see the young lady's wealthy lifestyle:

Hmm I thought is the same lady that ladies insult and says she have no place to sleep,friends for u

