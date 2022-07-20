Ghanaian musician star Kuami Eugene visited Wesley Girls Senior High School recently, and he got an overwhelming welcome

The students were filled with joy when the music star touched down in their school, and they could not keep their hands off him

Fans have reacted to the video with mixed opinions as some feel the students were doing too much, whiles others were happy to see Kuami get love from his fans

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene recently visited Kumasi Wesley Girls Senior High School, and the students were very excited to see him.

Many of the girls could not keep their hands to themselves as they rushed to hug and get a glimpse of Kwame. The school invited Eugene to perform, but he hardly got the chance due to the overwhelming crowd.

Kuami Eugene Source: Utv Ghana

Source: Instagram

A few of the ladies who got a chance to hug Kuami did not want to let go off the music idol. They held him so tight it took the intervention of security on the grounds to restore calm at the school grounds.

Kwame performed his hit single 'Angela.' Fans who saw the chaos on the grounds reacted with some interesting comments. See Video Here

Social Media Reactions

bishop1_gh was impressed by the love shown the artiste:

Eiiiii, me too my songs will come out soon, boi

bonsufrancis20 also reacted saying:

If I see my girl friend doing this noorrr breakfast oo

nana_akua_dn also wrote:

Please tell him next time he should start hugging from the entrance so they can all be hugged or else they will not understand

transatlanticshippingusa admired how receptive the 'Angela' was:

Heartwarming, I like the way he embrace them and did not reject them, very graceful of him.

kojo_sefa also commented:

That guy who dey pull the girl off kwame for know sey some hugs are like padlocks, less you cut them. Lol

In other news, award-winning Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, shared a memorable moment with his househelp, Mary, on stage as they performed alongside Lasmid.

Kuami Eugene and Lasmid were performing the latter's hit song, 'Friday Night' when he walked into the crowd to pull Mary to perform.

Mary's rapping prowess, as well as the chemistry she shared with her boss on stage, has left many in awe.

