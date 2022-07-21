Popular Nigerian film producer Ruth Kadiri Ezerika is over the moon as she welcomed her secondborn baby

The 34-year-old Nollywood actress shared lovely photos of her baby bump with another as she held her bundle of joy

Netizens trooped to her comment section to congratulate her on the heartwarming news

Nollywood actress and film producer Ruth Kadiri Ezerika and her lovely husband are pleased to welcome another bundle of joy.

Ruth Kadiri holds her bundle of joy (l) and shares her baby bump photo (r). Photo: Ruth Kadiri.

Source: UGC

The overjoyed Nigerian screenwriter announced the heartwarming news on her social.

Thank you, family

The 34-year-old celebrity shared photos of herself when she was pregnant and another with her newborn baby.

“Dear Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika, born July 20, 2022, I want you to know that I prayed for you, waited for you, loved you before I met you. And you have made our lives a complete reminder that God answers prayers,” she captioned.

Kadiri embraced the joy of motherhood in 2019 when she welcomed her first bundle of joy.

Netizens react

Her fans and followers trooped to her comment section to send heartwarming messages as they congratulated her on her breakthrough.

Uju David:

"Congratulations and welcome, baby.

Just like this baby, may God give every parent their own babies in Jesus' name, Amen ."

Ngozi Rachael:

"Waooo! So Adorable. Congratulations to you, my best Actress Ruth Kadiri. Much love from here. Baby, you are welcome."

Badigamsira Inusah Abdul Majeed:

"Congratulations Dear .

There's joy in motherhood. To my Dear single ladies out there, don't be deceived by so-called feminists and deny yourselves the joy of being a mother. This is Africa, not Europe or America."

Ushangsplezy Ochonung:

"A big congratulation to you, ma. Welcome to the world, adorable baby."

