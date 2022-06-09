Midfielder Thomas Teye Partey will now be addressed as Yakubu after his decision to join the Islamic community

Ghanaian and Arsenal FC midfielder Thomas Teye Partey has revealed an additional name to his already known names.

In an unofficial interview with the Managing Director of Gh One Nana Aba Anamoah, the vice-captain of the Black Stars disclosed that he is now a Muslim and has named himself Yakubu.

Image: Thomas Partey in action for Arsenal FC @ThomasPartey5

Source: Facebook

Thomas 'Yakubu' Teye Partey told Nana Aba his marital union with his Moroccan girlfriend, Sara Bella necessitated this decision.

There were rumours circulating online that Thomas Partey had ceased being a Christian, and converted to Islam. These rumours have been confirmed by the man himself in the video posted on Nana Aba's Instagram page.

Partey explained that he would adapt to the Islamic community easily since he grew up in the company of Muslims.

In a brief interview with Nana Aba Anamoah, Thomas explained that he decided to make the switch because he loves the girl to the core and there is no difference between Christianity and Islam.

The talented Ghanaian and Arsenal midfielder who was hilarious in his submission further indicated that his name is now Yakubu because of his new religion.

