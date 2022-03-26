Singer/businesswoman Mimi Andani Michaels and her husband Nana Michaels have welcomed their ''miracle'' daughter

The couple's bundle of joy arrived weeks ago after two miscarriages and one chemical pregnancy amid depression

Mimi has recalled their rough journey to parenthood as she shared their story on social media to announce the baby

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After two miscarriages and one chemical pregnancy, singer Mimi Andani Michaels and her husband Nana Michaels have welcomed their ''miracle'' daughter.

The couple welcomed baby Marvella Dzikunu Michaels weeks ago, and Mimi made their bundle of joy public on Instagram Saturday, March 26.

''Weeks ago, our rainbow baby Marvella, a miracle child, was born, and I am here to celebrate God’s mercies, favour, and grace upon my life,'' she said.

Photos of Mimi Andani Michaels. Source: Mimi Andani Michaels

Source: Instagram

Mimi disclosed that she and her husband had a rough journey to parenthood as she shared their story.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

''After two miscarriages and one chemical pregnancy amidst anxiety, panic attacks, and depression, God has finally done it in his own time. After everything that has happened, I understand why he chose now!

''Indeed, in his time, he makes all things beautiful. It might delay, but it is not a denial. If he did it for me, yours is absolutely a walk in a park,'' she said.

The musician asked people to genuinely thank God for her. ''He has been faithful, amen!''

Mimi and Nana Michaels got married in 2016.

Read her post below:

Mimi's heartwarming post has garnered reactions from celebrities, media personalities, and fans. YEN.com.gh selected some of the reactions below:

Serwaa Amihere said:

''Yayyyyyyy. Congratulations mama.''

Eli_kharis said:

''Congratulations Queen @mimiandanimichaels May YAHWEH continue to bless you and your family!''

Peterritchiegh commented:

''Congratulations sist.''

Nikki Samonas said:

''Yes yes yes our baby is here.''

Dentaa_show commented:

''Awww congrats sis. God is faithful .''

Selassie Ibrahim said:

''Congratulations my brother ❤️❤️❤️.''

Gloria Osarfo commented:

''Oh, God! Glory be to your Holy name God Almighty, your name be praised forever. Congratulations my dearest sister In His time!

Singer Tasha Cobbs and Her Husband Welcome First Son

In a similar story, eight months after welcoming their son into their family via adoption, gospel musician Tasha Cobbs Leonard and her husband Kenneth have released photos with the boy.

After a rough journey to parenthood, the couple couldn't be more excited to introduce the child to the world.

In an Instagram post, the pair posed in photos with the adorable boy glowing with joy.

Source: YEN.com.gh