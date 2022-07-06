Angel FM/TV morning show host Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has shared a romantic photo with his pretty wife, Miracle Adomah

The photo shared on Kofi Adomah's Facebook had his wife showing off a voluptuous figure in a tight dress

Adomah's wife's shape in the photo has triggered some hilarious reactions, with some people wondering if he can handle her

Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii has flaunted his beautiful wife, Miracle Adomah, in a post on social media.

In the post on his personal Facebook page, the Angel FM/TV presenter shared a photo of a romantic moment with Mrs. Adomah.

The photo showed the husband, in black and white, showed the husband and wife dressed in fine clothes and standing before each at a place that looks like a car park.

Kofi Adomah has flaunted his voluptuous wife online Photo source: Kofi Adoma

Source: Facebook

The radio/TV personality held his wife's head with both hands and smiled at her while she held him by the waist. With her back to the camera, Mrs. Adomah showed off a very voluptuous figure which had been well-packaged by her dress.

Posting the photo, Kofi Adomah shared a love poem eulogizing his wife. It read:

You are the love of my life

I knew it right from the start

The moment I looked at you

You found a place in my heart

You are the love of my life

You give me reason to live

You taught me how to be strong

With you is where I belong

No one's ever touched me quite the way you touched me

People search a lifetime to find what we have. ❤️ Miracle Adoma

Kofi Adomah's wife excites fans

The photo of Kofi Adomah and his wife has stirred excitement among his followers on Facebook. Many have been sharing funny comments about the couple.

Afia Pokuaa said:

"Tundra na wope. Asaasewura you dey chew tins."

Ellen Mehl said:

"Eiii Bro Kofi, are you sure you can carry this……… beautiful."

Dankwa Shalom said:

"This is true definition of your name "Hwahweni" not even sure of the spelling mpo cos my finger is typeless eeeei back this."

Nkosuohene Frempong Manson said:

"Eiiiii Kofi Adomah kyires3 may3 speechless mpo ahhh let me go find love to ehhh boi Kofi the poet."

