Some inspiring throwback photos of Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye have surfaced online, and they show how far the successful lady has come

In one of the photos, Tracey looked very young and was dressed in a simple attire as she wore a black skirt and a colourful silk top

The other photo was that of her as a little school girl as she posed in her cute school uniform while she smiled for the cameras

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye is one of the most successful actresses in Ghana. The Kumawood sensation has achieved a lot in her career and owns multiple properties and luxury cars.

However, it was not all rosy for the actress as she did not get to where she has on a silva platter. She started small before becoming successful.

YEN.com.gh has sighted some throwback photos of the actress that show her in her youth when she was still trying to make something for herself.

The inspiring photos show that hard work pays. In one of the photos, a young Tracey Boakye is seen in simple attire as she poses for the camera in a compound house-like background. In the other photo, she was in school uniform.

Tracey previously revealed that she came from a poor background. She has now made a name for herself and is regarded as one of the wealthiest actresses in Ghana.

Folks reacted to one photo of Tracey Boakye with think pieces.

ebiasahkelvinnanayaw reacted:

This tells how much she suffered

mz_naaadomaa wrote:

I like her ambition

dj_clik also commented:

That’s life! Make money so long as the means of acquisition does not affect the constitution

