A new video of Aaron Adatsi and Eyram's cute baby boy has popped up, and the little boy is growing very fast

Eyram shared the footage on her Instagram page and said the little man is turning two very soon

The baby boy had a cute cornrow hairdo as he walked across the hallway of their home in the adorable video

A video of Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi's cute son has popped up, and the cute little boy is growing fast. Eyram, Aaron's wife, shared the adorable video on her Instagram page.

She said the little man was turning two very soon. The adorable kid walked across the hallway of their home in the cute video.

Photo: Aaron Adatsi and Eyram Source: eyramgh

Source: Instagram

He looked handsome and sharp in blue jeans and a peach short sleeves shirt whiles sporting a cornrow hairdo. Aaron and Eyram got married in 2020, and it is nice to see their young family growing already.

Their son Aaron Adatsi junior brought lots of joy to them when they conceived him, and he continues to put smiles on their faces with his cuteness as he grows older. See Video Here

Brief Biography Of Eyram Adatsi

The beautiful wife of Aaron Adatsi, Eyram Adatsi, is a fashion designer and an interior decorator. She is the CEO of Chosen Interior Decor and has worked for multiple celebrities. She goes by the name EyramGh on social media.

Brief Biography of Aaron Adatsi

Aaron Adatsi is a popular Ghanaian actor who is known for his roles in the tv show Yolo, Side Chic Gang, Aloe Vera and Hashtag the star actor has won multiple awards for his roles in multiple movies and shows.

