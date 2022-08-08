Jackie Appiah and her friends in a video were spotted having loads of fun as they competed in a game of ludo

The game was made more fun as they put money on the line with Jackie and her nephew being one of the winners

The house in which they were looked grand as the all-white interior was beautiful, showing how wealthy the actress is

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh was seen having a world of fun with her friends. The actress and her entourage had a good time in a plush home as they played a game of ludo.

The group took the popular game up a notch and made it more competitive as they put their hard-earned cash on the line.

Jackie Appiah Chills With Friends Source: jackieappiah, the_one_stop_blog

Jackie was all smiles throughout the games as she gave her opponents a good run for her money and won some cool cash. The actress flaunted the money she won. A young man she identified as her nephew also won some money, and the overjoyed man threw the money in the air in excitement.

The actress' weekend was filled with fun and excitement as she ate expensive food and hung out in luxurious places. Jackie is regarded by many as one of the wealthiest actresses in Ghana, and her social media shows how much doe she has as she travels regularly and lives a soft life.

She has had an illustrious career, having featured in numerous movies over the years. Her hard work has earned her the glamorous lifestyle she lives now.

