Ghanaian comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger and actress, Diamond Appiah, have hit back at trolls for comments made about them

Trolls moved to them for not being invited to the wedding of their close friend, Tracey Boakye, since they were outside the country

They made a video together to address the trolls and they hinted at being stronger than the incumbent government

Mafia Gang was trending on social media on the wedding day of Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

Tracey Boakye , Afia Schwarzenegger and Diamond Appiah. Photo Source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger @fran_cey22

Source: Instagram

The term 'mafia' in Ghana means to swerve or to snob someone. And the trend was buzzing as a result of people assuming that Afia Schwarzenegger and Diamond Appiah were not invited to the wedding as they were both outside the country.

However, the two close friends of the the newly wedded bride were able to catch their respective flights into the country and make it in time for Tracey's big day.

Therefore to respond to trolls and critics, they both created a video which was shared on Afia Schwarzenegger's official Instagram page.

In the video, Afia Schwar addressed the Mafia Gang trolls with Diamond in the background saying they truly represented at the wedding. Afia Schwar hinted that they are stronger than the incumbent government and even stronger than the opposition party.

Diamond on the other hand stated that they are even stronger that the popular East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

They made these comments which making insulting hand gestures to trolls.

Also, the video was shared on Tracey and Frank's joint Instagram page and she confirmed the presence of her two close friends at her wedding.

Captioning the post, it read,

N the gangs were present @diamondappiah_bosslady n @queenafiaschwarzenegger ❤❤❤#francey22

Some reactions from netizens

diamondappiah_bosslady

Mafia gang for life ❤️❤️

tracey_boakye

Can’t wait to see you guys

genepha commented:

I really love the bond between you 3 #themafiagang

iamqueenlatisha said:

Oshey

Tracey Boakye and husband create joint Instagram page, share exclusive content

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, have created a joint social media page to mark their blessed union.

Aside from announcing their wedding some days ago and disclosing the dates of their wedding, which was held on Thursday, July 28 2022, the couple has created a joint Instagram page to also bind their union.

The page is a combination of Tracey and Frank's first names. 'Fran' for the first four letters of Frank's name and 'cey' for the last three letters of Tracey's name. 2022 at the end of the handle, fran_cey2022 signifies the year they tied the knot.

