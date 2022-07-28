Tracey Boakye and her beloved husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, tied the knot on July 28, 2022 in an elegant style in Kumasi

The decor for the occasion was nothing but beautiful and exquisite, with colours and flowers splashed everywhere

YEN.com.gh has compiled beautiful videos highlighting the magnificent decor of Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah union

Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah are currently the hottest, freshest, most beautiful newlyweds in town.

Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah Wedding. Photo Source: @tracey_boakye @steve_floral @menscookgh

Source: Instagram

Their union was nothing but plush and elegant. Kumasi was lit up with #Francey22.

@steve_floral was in charge of the planning of the wedding, as well as designing the breathtaking decor at the wedding venue.

The huge chandelier surrounded by artificial flowers which was placed on the ceiling at the centre of the dancefloor was a sight to behold. It was all sparkles with the transparent glass-like chairs, with the white ceiling and floors highlighting the beautiful ornaments, flowers, and other elements used in decorating the event venue.

Menscookgh was in charge of the mouthwatering meals for the occasion. Their stand was a beautiful site to see as they garnished the meals to perfection. The long stretch of food on the table had mini chandeliers hanging over them which sparkled with light.

The wide variety of food was definitely a site to behold as the all-men catering service went all out with the foods to serve guests at the event.

Below are more videos and photos from the event.

Some reactions on social media

panindowetin:

Wowed well done beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

litmoments_photography:

Garden of Eden pro max oo

mini_khi.khi:

This is beautiful ❤️

christianafobea:

men'scookgh you do allll

christianafobea:

Waooooo on point ✌️♥️

benyiwanyan:

Top notch

edilinagiward:

The set up di333 mad oooo❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh