Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, tied the knot on July 28, 2022, in a star-studded marriage ceremony in Kumasi

Not only did they bind their love that way, but they also created an Instagram page together to share their love story with their ardent followers

Many have congratulated the newlyweds and bestowed blessings on their union as they share their love with the public

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, have created a joint social media page to mark their blessed union.

Tracey Boakye and husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah. Photo Source @fran_cey2022

Source: Instagram

Aside from announcing their wedding some days ago and disclosing the dates of their wedding, which was held on Thursday, July 28 2022, the couple has created a joint Instagram page to also bind their union.

The page is a combination of Tracey and Frank's first names. 'Fran' for the first four letters of Frank's name and 'cey' for the last three letters of Tracey's name. 2022 at the end of the handle, fran_cey2022 signifies the year they tied the knot.

The page shows exclusive content from the newlywedded couple as they drop cute and admirable photos of themselves.

Recently posted pictures and videos on the page shows pre-wedding photos of The Badu Ntiamoahs, the bridal shower of Tracey and some exclusive footage from her traditional and white wedding on July 28, 2022.

Some comments from netizens

justcalme_derby1 commented:

Am soo happy for you sis

jua.6332 said:

I can't stop watching it wow

zeebby32 said:

U guys deserve each other..congrats

ahwedie.abena commented:

More blessings and happiness ❤️❤️❤️

kela_toni commented:

May God bless this union forever

adwoaagyeiwaa99 said:

Happy new home

Source: YEN.com.gh