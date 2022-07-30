Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger and Diamond Appiah have rained fire on movie producer Kofi Asamoah over his role in the wedding of Tracey Boakye.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

As widely reported, Tracey Boakye got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony with Kumawood actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah. Kofi Asamoah happened to be the coordinator of the ceremony.

But it seems like he did not play his role to the satisfaction of Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah who known to be close friends to Tracey.

Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah have fired Kofi Asamoah over Tracey Boakye's Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

Despite their friendship as a trio which has earned them the nickname 'Mafia Gang', Schwar and Diamond were literally treated like ordinary guests and played no special part in the ceremony.

Following the wedding reception on Friday, July 29, 2022, which saw some invited guests bounced at the gate on the orders of Kofi Asamoah, Schwar has decied to take him to the cleaners.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a video which was shared on Instagram, Schwar described Asamoah in unprintable words while Diamond backed her.

In their words, Asamoah was not a friend to Tracey and was never going to be accepted to be part of the 'Mafia Gang'.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh