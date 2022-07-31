Actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah capped their glamorous wedding with a lavish dinner on Saturday, July 30

In a video, the actress appears to be instructing one of the bridesmaids to cover up and return to decency

The clip of the awkward moment between the actress and one of the ladies has generated mixed reactions on social media

On Saturday, July 30, actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah climaxed their glamorous wedding with a lavish dinner.

While sitting at the couple's table flanked by her beautiful bridesmaids, the actress seemingly beckoned one of the ladies to cover up and return to decency.

The lady appeared to have unknowingly exposed herself while dancing with her colleague bridesmaids at the dinner party.

Photos of Tracey Boakye, her husband, and some of the bridesmaids. Credit: blogger1 (TikTok)

Source: UGC

Tracey Boakye was sitting side by side with her husband Ntiamoah while singing and dancing to one of gospel singer Joyce Blessing's popular songs.

The video of the actress's instruction to the bridesmaid has sparked mixed reactions.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

Peeps share varied views

Nana yaa adepa commented:

''There's nothing wrong with what she did; it could be the lady was shifting so she was cautioning her about it we all do that sometimes.''

Obroni_Derby

''She ensured decency.''

Mira Berry said:

''Is this warning? Maybe the person’s body was showing unknowingly or something that’s why she said I don’t think there is a problem here.''

Nana Akua commented:

''It could be that her undie was outside and she just prompted her.''

Marsangelabeauty said:

''But there is nothing wrong with what she did.''

Francey22: Afia Schwar Snubs Kofi Asamoah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that everything went well at actress Tracey Boakye's star-studded wedding until comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger allegedly refused to follow protocol.

In a video, the comic actor is seen refusing to heed the instruction of Kofi Asamoah, the event producer/coordinator for the ceremony.

Afia Schwar repeatedly defied Kofi Asamoah's orders after he supposedly tried to stop her from following actress Tracey Boakye.

Afia Schwar, Diamond Appiah Dress Down Kofi Asamoah For Restricting Them

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah were not happy with Kofi Asamoah over his role in the wedding of Tracey Boakye.

Kofi Asamoah happened to be the coordinator of the ceremony. But, it seems he did not play his role to the satisfaction of Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah, who are known to be close friends to Tracey.

Despite their friendship as a trio which has earned them the nickname 'Mafia Gang', Schwar and Diamond were literally treated like ordinary guests and played no special part in the ceremony.

Following the wedding reception on Friday, July 29, 2022, which saw some invited guests bounced at the gate on the orders of Kofi Asamoah, Schwar took him to the cleaner

Source: YEN.com.gh