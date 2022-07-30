Actress and Instagram model Shugatiti was embarrassed at the wedding reception of Tracey Boakye in Kumasi

The controversial actress was refused entry into the reception over her choice of dress for the ceremony

After being 'bounced', Shugatiti was spotted granting an interview in which she expressed her disappointment

Actress and model Abena Serwaa Frimpong, popularly known as Shugatiti, suffered an embarrassing moment at the wedding reception of Tracey Boakye in Kumasi.

Shugatiti, a close friend of Tracey Boakye, was stopped from entering the wedding reception which was held at Lancaster Hotel, formerly Golden Tulip Hotel Kumasi, on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Initially, it had been reported that Shugatiti had been bounced from the reception because she was supposedly dressed indecently.

Shugatiti was bounced from Tracey Boakye's wedding Photo source: @traceyboakye, @shugatiti

Source: Instagram

But it later turned out that even though the incident has to do with Shugatiti's outfit, it was not because the dress was not decent. The main reason was that her outfit did not match the dress code for the dinner. While she wore a blue dress, the security team was under instruction to allow only people in black dresses in.

In a video after she was bounced, Shugatiti was seen explaining what had happened at the entrance.

See the video of Shugatiti's interview below:

Source: YEN.com.gh