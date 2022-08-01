Entertainment personalities Afia Schwar and Shugatiti were spotted in an affectionate moment at actress Tracey Boakye's executive wedding dinner

The two were in the company of another colleague at the opulent party, where they were seen kissing

Members of the cyber community, who have seen the video of the two female personalities together, were stunned

Media personality Afia Schwar and actress Shugatiti shared an affectionate moment at actress Tracey Boakye's lavish wedding dinner on Friday, July 29.

The two personalities were spotted sharing a kiss at the ceremony attended by other notable entertainment and media personalities.

Afia Schwar and Shugatiti made themselves comfortable at the star-studded event, where they were with another female guest.

Photos of Afia Schwar and actress Shugatiti. Credit: abigailasante2 (TikTok)

The video of the pair's loved-up moment has sparked mixed reactions.

YEN.com.gh has garnered some of the comments below:

Peeps react online

Ruky Brimah said:

''Odiiitonado was right.''

Bossladyonegh commented;

''God. I have eyes, problem oo.''

Duffygee said:

''Why didn't Afia insult Shugatti for touching her but rain insults on Kofi Asamoah.''

Asantewaaa‍♀️ replied:

''Hmm if you say anything p33 insult nkoaa.''

Perez Acheampong said:

''Wei Obaatan paaaaa.''

Source: YEN.com.gh