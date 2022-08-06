Actress Tracey Boakye Ntiamoah has celebrated her daughter Nhyira's nanny with notes of Euros

The lady, identified only as Gladys, turned a new age, and the actress dedicated her Instagram page to mark the occasion

Internet users who saw the sweet moment in the clip thronged the comment section of the post to praise the actress and wish the lady well

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Beautiful actress, Tracey Boakye Ntiamoah, has celebrated her daughter Nhyira's nanny as the lady turned a new age on Saturday, August 6.

In a video on her verified Instagram account, the actress who most recently tied the knot with her lover Frank Ntiamoah, sprayed euros on the lady identified only as Gladys.

''This girl is just a blessing to us. Happy birthday my daughter (nanny). God bless you, darling,'' the actress captioned the clip.

Photos of Tracey Boakye and her daughter's nanny. Credit: tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

The warm-hearted video capturing the beautiful moment shows the lady and Tracey's daughter Nhyira collecting the notes as the cash drops on the floor.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The actress gifted the undisclosed amount to her daughter's nanny to thank Gladys for her loyal service.

Many netizens who saw the sweet moment thronged the comment section to praise the actress and wish the lady well.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Ghanaians react to the sweet moment

Celebritygh said:

''Beautiful moment .''

Tracy_boakye_girl commented:

''Beautiful moment awww, mommy. What can we say to you? You are just so special and different from others such a soul. We have Mrs. Badu more blessings to you and husband and babe girl, Gladys happy birthday to you, dear.''

Burberry_daisies commented:

''Happy birthday to her. She is. Happy soul.''

Phyllis_nana_ama_thompson said:

''May God bless you more for such a good heart ❤️.''

Burberry_daisies commented:

''God bless you for this momma.''

Vinichi71 said:

''God bless you, mummy, you have a heart of God.''

Vinichi71 commented:

''Happy birthday, thanks for always taking good care of my swaggerlicious Nhyira and the brother.''

Nana Cheddar Storms Lavish Birthday Party of Rich Businesswoman

Still on birthdays, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that businessman Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, graced the 50th birthday party of businesswoman Atlanta on Friday, August 5.

The Ghanaian founder of multiple businesses arrived at the glamourous occasion in one of his customised deluxe whips, adorned in a stunning African outfit.

In a video on Ghhyper1, Freedom Jacob Caesar is seen parking his whip before making a grand entrance into the venue at East Legon, where Atlanta held her party.

Adinkra Pie CEO and His Wife Anita Sefa Mensah Dismiss Divorce Rumours

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, and his wife Anita Sefa Mensah have been sighted in public weeks after their rumoured divorce.

The pair graced the lavish 50th birthday occasion of Atlanta, an affluent sister of the businessman, on Friday, August 5.

The Mensahs were branded a ''celebrity couple'' after they shot into the limelight due to their glamorous wedding in 2021.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh